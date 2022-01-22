Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

By-elections: APC wins House of Reps, PDP clinches State Assembly in C'River
Vanguard News  - All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the by-election for Ogoja/Yala federal constituency while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP clinched  

19 hours ago
APC wins Ondo House of Reps by-election The Nation:
APC wins Ondo House of Reps by-election
APC wins by-elections in Ondo, Cross River states Daily Trust:
APC wins by-elections in Ondo, Cross River states
PDP wins Plateau House of Reps bye-election Premium Times:
PDP wins Plateau House of Reps bye-election


