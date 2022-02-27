Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Seplat Energy set to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s energy space with acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited
Champion Newspapers
- Transaction ‘ll create one of the largest independent energy companies on both Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Seplat Energy set to acquire Mobil Producing assets in Nigeria
The Sun:
Seplat Energy set to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited
The Street Journal:
Seplat Energy Set To Acquire Mobil Producing Assets In Nigeria
More Picks
1
Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
5
Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
6
2023: PDP shouldn't trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Ukraine Invsaion: Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Forces On Alert -
Global Village Extra,
17 hours ago
8
Nigerian man sentenced in South Africa for scamming the public of N43m through fake Lotto message -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
