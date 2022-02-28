Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man shot dead, police officer wounded in robbery at restaurant in South Africa
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man identified as Brown Donatus was shot dead during a robbery at a restaurant in the Johannesburg CBD, South Africa. A Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer was wounded during the robbery which occurred on Tuesday night, ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

