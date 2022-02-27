Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time"
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Tee Billz has referred to Davido as the most humble superstar of all time.
The artistes manager compared Davido to the late legend Michael Jackson and concluded that Davido beats the
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
2
Russia Reportedly Destroys World's Largest Plane In Ukraine -
Global Village Extra,
11 hours ago
3
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
5
SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
6
‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
9
Czech Republic join both Poland and Sweden in insisting they won't play Russia in next month's World Cup play-offs over invasion of Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
Nigerian Anti-Drug Agency, NDLEA Intercepts 649,300 Capsules Of Tramadol, Heroin At Lagos Airport -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
