Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike tackles Atiku over comments on PDP’s presidential ticket
The Nation  - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday came under scathing criticism by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over the

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

News Wire NGR:
'People like to underrate': Wike slams Atiku over Presidential Ticket
Pulse Nigeria:
You went too far, Wike slams Atiku for saying he'll always get PDP's presidential ticket
PM News:
You are taking PDP delegates for granted: Wike slams Atiku - P.M. News
Naija News:
2023: What Igbos Will Do If Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Ticket – Ohanaeze
National Daily:
Why Wike tackles Atiku after he boasts he will always win PDP’s presidential ticket


   More Picks
1 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 "I won't be shut down because I have cellulite" Uriel Oputa tells bodyshamers who mocked her latest video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 "Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Friends mourn popular Nigerian socialite Dammie Richie following his sudden demise - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Electoral Act 2022: Buhari becomes ”Darling” of opposition, others – Review - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
7 Fake News: Ganduje Congratulates Kano Scholar For Developing Communication Model - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ukraine invasion: England FA confirm they will NOT play against Russia in any international fixtures - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 NLC mobilises workers for local govt autonomy – Wabba - The Herald, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info