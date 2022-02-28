Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cement deficit: BUA blames middlemen, other manufacturers for high prices
News photo The Punch  - The BUA Group has said that despite its efforts to make cement affordable and available to Nigerians, its efforts have been stifled mainly due to the influence of middlemen and other competitors.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

