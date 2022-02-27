Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prominent Nigerians should intervene in Air Peace, Kano Emirate row – Group
Daily Trust  - The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Sunday said it is disturbed by the issue between the Kano Emirate and Air Peace while calling on prominent Nigerians to intervene.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Emir of Kano vs Air Peace: Arewa youths beg Nigerians to intervene Daily Post:
Emir of Kano vs Air Peace: Arewa youths beg Nigerians to intervene
Emir of Kano, Air Peace face-off deepens Vanguard News:
Emir of Kano, Air Peace face-off deepens
Emir of Kano vs Air Peace: Arewa youths beg Nigerians to intervene My Celebrity & I:
Emir of Kano vs Air Peace: Arewa youths beg Nigerians to intervene
Emir of Kano vs Air Peace: Arewa youths beg Nigerians to intervene Eco City Reporters:
Emir of Kano vs Air Peace: Arewa youths beg Nigerians to intervene


   More Picks
1 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Ukraine: FG advises stranded Nigerians to use Romanian and Hungarian borders - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Alaafin's daughter joins Nollywood - The Punch, 15 hours ago
5 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 2023: PDP shouldn't trust Atiku with presidential ticket, says ex-campaign spokesman, Afegbua - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ukraine Invsaion: Putin Puts Russia’s Nuclear Deterrence Forces On Alert - Global Village Extra, 17 hours ago
8 Nigerian man sentenced in South Africa for scamming the public of N43m through fake Lotto message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 SERAP sues Buhari over ‘failure to probe alleged misuse of security votes by governors’ - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Buhari has validated ‘Vote-Rigging-Vaccine’ – Okechukwu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info