Ukraine invasion: England FA confirm they will NOT play against Russia in any international fixtures Linda Ikeji Blog -







England will not play against Russia in any international football fixture "for the foreseeable future" amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine., the FA has announced. England will not play against Russia in any international football fixture "for the foreseeable future" amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine., the FA has announced.



News Credibility Score: 99%