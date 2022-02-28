‘Do Not Lose Sight Of The Hardship In Your Own Country’ – Yul Edochie Tells Nigerians Praying For Ukraine

Naija News reports that Nigerians in the country are participating in the ongoing ... Naija News - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has urged Nigerians praying concerning the Ukraine invasion by the Russian forces to not lose sight of the hardship in the country.Naija News reports that Nigerians in the country are participating in the ongoing ...



News Credibility Score: 99%