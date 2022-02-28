Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Do Not Lose Sight Of The Hardship In Your Own Country’ – Yul Edochie Tells Nigerians Praying For Ukraine
News photo Naija News  - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has urged Nigerians praying concerning the Ukraine invasion by the Russian forces to not lose sight of the hardship in the country.
Naija News reports that Nigerians in the country are participating in the ongoing ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Remember Nigeria as you worry about Ukraine: Yul Edochie advises, says hardship is unbearable Legit:
Remember Nigeria as you worry about Ukraine: Yul Edochie advises, says hardship is unbearable
Russia/Ukraine: don’t lose sight of Nigeria’s situation – Yul Edochie The Nation:
Russia/Ukraine: don’t lose sight of Nigeria’s situation – Yul Edochie
“Remember Nigeria As You Worry About Ukraine – Yul Edochie Oyo Gist:
“Remember Nigeria As You Worry About Ukraine – Yul Edochie
As we worry about Ukraine, we must lose sight of unbearable hardship in Nigeria -- Yul Edochie Julia Blaise Blog:
As we worry about Ukraine, we must lose sight of unbearable hardship in Nigeria -- Yul Edochie
As we worry about Ukraine, let’s not forget people are dying like flies in Nigeria: Actor Yul Edochie First Reports:
As we worry about Ukraine, let’s not forget people are dying like flies in Nigeria: Actor Yul Edochie


   More Picks
1 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 IPMAN, NUPENG tango over illegal increase in petrol price - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
4 Carabao Cup final: Kepa breaks silence after missing crucial penalty against Liverpool - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
6 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 9 hours ago
7 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Eight Killed, Several Injured, Bride Kidnapped During Wedding As Bandits Attack Niger Communities - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
9 Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 ''Putin, let there be peace''- Nigerians in Abuja stage protest over Russian Invasion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info