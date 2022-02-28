Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram/ISWAP: Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
News photo Daily Post  - The Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have eliminated scores of Boko HaramISWAP terrorists and impounded large quantities of their logistic supplies in Kirawa, on the Nigeria and Cameroon borders. Col. Muhammad Dole, the Chief of Military Public ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies The Guardian:
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
Troops Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists, Impound Logistics Supplies Leadership:
Troops Eliminate ISWAP Terrorists, Impound Logistics Supplies
Troops Eliminate Terrorists, Impound Logistic Supplies Independent:
Troops Eliminate Terrorists, Impound Logistic Supplies
Boko Haram/ISWAP: Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram/ISWAP: Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
Troops eliminate scores of terrorists, impound logistic supplies - P.M. News PM News:
Troops eliminate scores of terrorists, impound logistic supplies - P.M. News
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies News Diary Online:
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
Troops Neutralise Scores Of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists, Impound Logistic Supplies The Will:
Troops Neutralise Scores Of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists, Impound Logistic Supplies
MNJTF eliminates ISWAP fighters, impound logistic supplies in Nigeria/Cameroon borders Daily Nigerian:
MNJTF eliminates ISWAP fighters, impound logistic supplies in Nigeria/Cameroon borders
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies The Eagle Online:
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
MNJTF troops eliminate scores of terrorists, impound logistics supplies in Nigeria/Cameroon border The Street Journal:
MNJTF troops eliminate scores of terrorists, impound logistics supplies in Nigeria/Cameroon border
Troops eliminate scores of terrorists, impound logistic supplies News Breakers:
Troops eliminate scores of terrorists, impound logistic supplies
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies Online Nigeria:
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies Maritime First Newspaper:
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies National Daily:
Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies


   More Picks
1 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 IPMAN, NUPENG tango over illegal increase in petrol price - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
3 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 3 hours ago
4 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
6 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
7 Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
8 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors write Senate, reject bill - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Eight Killed, Several Injured, Bride Kidnapped During Wedding As Bandits Attack Niger Communities - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info