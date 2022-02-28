Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Constitutional amendment: We’ll shame lawmakers against local govt autonomy, judiciary’s independence – NLC
Daily Post  - Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, numbering over a thousand, are currently staging a mass protest at the National Assembly to pressurise lawmakers to vote in favour of local government autonomy and independence of the judiciary system.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

