Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlocks while he was sleeping (video)
Yaba Left Online
- A video of a young lady cutting her boyfriend’s dreadlocks while he slept has gone viral and stirred reactions from netizens.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
This wan na Naija Delilah – Reactions as lady cuts her man’s dreadlocks while he was asleep [Video]
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlocks while he was sleeping (video)
Naija on Point:
This wan na Naija Delilah – Reactions as lady cuts her man’s dreadlocks while he was asleep [Video]
Gist Reel:
"This one na 9ja Delilah" – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend's dreadlock while he was sleeping (Video)
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Lady Cuts Her Boyfriend’s Dreadlocks While He Was Sleeping
More Picks
1
My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
3
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
5
Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
6
Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
"Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
Friends mourn popular Nigerian socialite Dammie Richie following his sudden demise -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...