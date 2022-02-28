Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The presidency has frowned at the reported inhuman and discriminatory treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine
News photo News Wire NGR  - The Presidency has frowned at the reported inhuman and discriminatory treatments of Nigerians and other citizens of African countries, who are being denied the same right of passage out of  Ukraine. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Government reacts to inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine FR News:
Nigerian Government reacts to inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine
War: Presidency reacts to inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine The Herald:
War: Presidency reacts to inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine
War: Presidency reacts to inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine The News Guru:
War: Presidency reacts to inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine
Presidency speaks on inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine The Eagle Online:
Presidency speaks on inhuman, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine
Presidency condemns inhuman treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine Pulse Nigeria:
Presidency condemns inhuman treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine
War: Presidency reacts to discriminatory treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine Prompt News:
War: Presidency reacts to discriminatory treatments of Nigerians in Ukraine
Presidency reacts to inhumane, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine 1st for Credible News:
Presidency reacts to inhumane, discriminatory treatments of Nigerians, others in Ukraine


   More Picks
1 Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Nigerian Embassy Receives 130 Nigerians In Romania - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
2 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
3 My past trauma made me difficult to love - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC - The News Guru, 21 hours ago
5 Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea - The Punch, 12 hours ago
6 Nigeria Air to fly before June 2023 – ICRC - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 "I won't be shut down because I have cellulite" Uriel Oputa tells bodyshamers who mocked her latest video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 "Michael Jackson wasn't as humble as Davido" Tee Billz says as he calls Davido "the most humble superstar of all time" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Political parties in Nigeria are the same – Shekarau - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info