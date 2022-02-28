Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors write Senate, reject bill
Vanguard News  - ABUJA-THE thirty - Six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, NGF have written to the Senate on the

15 hours ago
State governors rejects Senate’s Electricity Bill The Nation:
State governors rejects Senate’s Electricity Bill
Governors object electricity bill, says it Daily Post:
Governors object electricity bill, says it's unconstitutional
Govs reject Senate Electricity Bill The Sun:
Govs reject Senate Electricity Bill
Point Blank News:
Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors write Senate rejects bill
Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors Write Senate, Reject Bill The Street Journal:
Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors Write Senate, Reject Bill
Nigerian Governors ‘Vehemently’ Oppose Senate Electricity Bill Global Upfront:
Nigerian Governors ‘Vehemently’ Oppose Senate Electricity Bill


