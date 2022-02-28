Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud
Nigerian Tribune  - The Supreme Court, on Monday, slated May 2, 2022, to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

