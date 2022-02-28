Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud
Nigerian Tribune
- The Supreme Court, on Monday, slated May 2, 2022, to deliver judgment in a suit filed by the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Alleged N96bn fraud: Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit
Channels Television:
Alleged N96B Fraud: Supreme Court Sets Date To Deliver Judgement In Rotimi Amaechi’s Suit
The Street Journal:
Supreme court fixes May 27 to rule on Amaechi's suit challenging probe of N96bn fraud
Nigerian Eye:
Supreme Court sets May 27 for judgment in Odili’s N6bn defamation suit against Dakuku Peterside
Global Village Extra:
Court Fixes 27 May For Judgment In Amaechi’s Alleged N96bn Fraud
Tori News:
Alleged N96bn Fraud: Supreme Court Fixes Date For Judgment In Amaechi’s Suit
More Picks
1
2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
2
Russia-Ukraine war: Fuel scarcity may continue, oil vessels face delay on sea -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
3
Carabao Cup final: Kepa breaks silence after missing crucial penalty against Liverpool -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
4
Why Ogun, Oyo, Osun, others will experience prolonged power outage – IBEDC -
The News Guru,
24 hours ago
5
Kwara PDP spokesman, Kunle Ashaolu, dies hours after celebrating his birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
‘No joy in Nigeria’ – Zinoleesky speaks after release from NDLEA custody -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on alert as fighting in Ukraine continues -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Eight Killed, Several Injured, Bride Kidnapped During Wedding As Bandits Attack Niger Communities -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
9
Russia-Ukraine war: Buhari reacts to maltreatment of Nigerians, Africans -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
NCDC reports 24 new infections on Sunday -
The Guardian,
7 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...