Switzerland Adopts Same Sanctions As EU Against Russia
News photo Channels Television  -   Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including against President Vladimir Putin, Bern said Monday. “This is a big step for Switzerland,” Swiss President ...

15 hours ago
