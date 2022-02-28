Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MTN buys 144 plots of digital land, becoming first African company to enter the Metaverse
Tech Cabal  - MTN bought 144 plots of digital land in the Africarare metaverse Ubuntuland for an undisclosed sum.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

MTN buys plot of land in Metaverse, plans new digital experience Ripples Nigeria:
MTN buys plot of land in Metaverse, plans new digital experience
Real estate agents will mumble as MTN buys 144 plots of land in the Metaverse YNaija:
Real estate agents will mumble as MTN buys 144 plots of land in the Metaverse
MTN Acquires 144 plots of digital land in The Metaverse Tell-Force Blog:
MTN Acquires 144 plots of digital land in The Metaverse
MTN becomes first African company to make Metaverse investment Edujandon:
MTN becomes first African company to make Metaverse investment
MTN Joins Facebook and Other Global Companies in Metaverse Investment Investor King:
MTN Joins Facebook and Other Global Companies in Metaverse Investment


   More Picks
1 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 IPMAN, NUPENG tango over illegal increase in petrol price - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 59 mins ago
4 Carabao Cup final: Kepa breaks silence after missing crucial penalty against Liverpool - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 15 hours ago
8 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 15 hours ago
9 Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
10 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info