Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy
News photo Vanguard News  - The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has released guidelines for the operationalisation of its R200 policy.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy The Nation:
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy News Verge:
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy
CBN releases operating guidelines for R200 policy Daily Nigerian:
CBN releases operating guidelines for R200 policy
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy News Diary Online:
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy
CBN Releases Operating Guidelines For Its R200 Policy The Street Journal:
CBN Releases Operating Guidelines For Its R200 Policy
CBN releases guidelines for R200 policy Champion Newspapers:
CBN releases guidelines for R200 policy
CBN releases operating guidelines for R200 policy News Breakers:
CBN releases operating guidelines for R200 policy
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy Within Nigeria:
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy


   More Picks
1 ‘Mriya’, Ukrainian world’s largest aircraft destroyed by Russian strikes - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
2 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
3 IPMAN, NUPENG tango over illegal increase in petrol price - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
4 Carabao Cup final: Kepa breaks silence after missing crucial penalty against Liverpool - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 Lari Williams: Everything to know about the late Nigerian actor and poet - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 4 hours ago
7 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 13 hours ago
8 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Eight Killed, Several Injured, Bride Kidnapped During Wedding As Bandits Attack Niger Communities - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info