Uromi bank robbery: Obaseki meets security operatives
Vanguard News  - BENIN CITY - EDO State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, met with heads of security agencies to strengthen the state’s security a

3 days ago
Edo beefs up security after Uromi bank robbery The Punch:
Edo beefs up security after Uromi bank robbery
The Sun:
Uromi robbery: Obaseki meets heads of security agencies, beefs up security in Edo – The Sun Nigeria
The Street Journal:
Uromi Bank Robbery: Obaseki Meets Security Operatives
News Diary Online:
Uromi Robbery: Obaseki meets heads of security agencies, beefs up security in Edo
Global Village Extra:
Obaseki Meets Security Heads Over Uromi Robbery, Vows To Apprehend Perpetrators
News Breakers:
Uromi robbery: Obaseki meets Edo security heads


