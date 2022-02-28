Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Electricity Bill 2022 will weaken Power ministry’s supervisory authority—Minister — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The Ministry of Power says some sections in the new Electricity Bill 2022 will dilute the powers of the ministry to effectively supervise agencies under it.

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
'Electricity Bill 2022 will weaken Power ministry’s supervisory authority'
News Diary Online:
Electricity Bill 2022 will weaken Power ministry’s supervisory authority—Minister
The Street Journal:
‘Electricity Bill 2022 Will Weaken Power Ministry’s Supervisory Authority’
Prompt News:
Electricity Bill 2022 will weaken Power ministry’s supervisory authority—Minister


