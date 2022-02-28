Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

State Police: Nigeria constitution amendment mired in politics – Gani Adams blasts National Assembly
Daily Post  - Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday, condemned the removal of state police from the amendment of Nigeria’s constitution.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

