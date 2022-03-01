Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FOR THE RECORD: 68 amendment bills proposed by Senate, Reps on Review of 1999 Constitution
Premium Times
- The Senate and the House of Representatives will vote on the proposed amendments on March 1.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Senate, reps begin voting on constitution amendments
The Nation:
Constitution Review: Senate suspends electronic scoreboard for voting
Daily Post:
Constitution Review: Vice President’s wife in Senate to witness votes
Nigerian Tribune:
Constitution review: Osinbajo's wife in senate to observe voting process
Pulse Nigeria:
Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills
Sundiata Post:
Constitution Amendment: Senate begins electronic voting on 68 amendment bills
PM News:
1999 constitution: Senate begins electronic voting - P.M. News
More Picks
1
Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: We’ll block roads in Oyo, NANS threatens FG -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
4
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money -
Legit,
9 hours ago
5
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
7
Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details -
News Breakers,
23 hours ago
8
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
9
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
10
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...