More woes for Russia as Finland sends 1,500 anti-tank weapons, others to Ukraine
Legit  - Finland's defence minister Kaikkonen said the shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 food packages.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
4 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 19 hours ago
6 Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 N1.2bn fraud trial: Bauchi governor’s son to open defence April 28 - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
9 Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors write Senate, reject bill - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant | herald.ng - The Herald, 2 hours ago
