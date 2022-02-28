Post News
News at a Glance
More woes for Russia as Finland sends 1,500 anti-tank weapons, others to Ukraine
Legit
- Finland's defence minister Kaikkonen said the shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 food packages.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
War: Ukraine to receive anti-tank weapons from Canada amid Russia’s invasion
The Sun:
Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – PM – The Sun Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria:
Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister
PM News:
Canada sends anti-tank weapons to Ukraine - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
Amidst peace talks, Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons
News Breakers:
Canada sends anti-tank weapons to Ukraine
More Picks
1
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details -
News Breakers,
20 hours ago
4
Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available -
News Wire NGR,
19 hours ago
6
Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
7
DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
N1.2bn fraud trial: Bauchi governor’s son to open defence April 28 - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
9
Proposed Electricity Bill: Governors write Senate, reject bill -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
10
Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant | herald.ng -
The Herald,
2 hours ago
