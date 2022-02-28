Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS Accuse PDP National Chairman, Ayu, of "Unprovoked Diatribe," Questioning Neutrality of Service
Global Upfront  - The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an unwarranted statement made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu against security agencies including the Service. The Party Chairman, ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Leave Us Out Of Politics, DSS Warns PDP Chairman Leadership:
2023: Leave Us Out Of Politics, DSS Warns PDP Chairman
DSS tackles PDP Chairman, Ayu, over harassment comment Daily Trust:
DSS tackles PDP Chairman, Ayu, over harassment comment
DSS warns PDP chairman, Ayu, against unguarded statement Ripples Nigeria:
DSS warns PDP chairman, Ayu, against unguarded statement
DSS Condemns Dr Iyorchia Ayu Statement on Security agencies TVC News:
DSS Condemns Dr Iyorchia Ayu Statement on Security agencies
Ayu’s unprovoked diatribe unjustified, unfair – DSS News Diary Online:
Ayu’s unprovoked diatribe unjustified, unfair – DSS
2023: DSS issues Strong Warning to PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu [REASONS] Politics Nigeria:
2023: DSS issues Strong Warning to PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu [REASONS]


   More Picks
1 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 IPMAN, NUPENG tango over illegal increase in petrol price - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
3 Boko Haram/ISWAP: Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: We’ll block roads in Oyo, NANS threatens FG - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
5 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Nigeria Says 256 Citizens Received From Ukraine In Romania, Hungary, Poland - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
8 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 17 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni: CCTV cameras now being installed at Dowen College ― Teacher - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info