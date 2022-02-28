Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid fans excited as Wiz Khalifa says they are working on a song together
Legit  - US rapper, Wiz Khalifa has announced that he's working on a song with Wizkid. Fans of Wizkid are excited about the project and also shaded Davido. Read more.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 IPMAN, NUPENG tango over illegal increase in petrol price - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
3 Boko Haram/ISWAP: Troops eliminate terrorists, impound logistic supplies - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 3 hours ago
5 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 14 hours ago
6 Nigeria Says 256 Citizens Received From Ukraine In Romania, Hungary, Poland - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
7 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 17 hours ago
8 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 16 hours ago
10 Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
