1
Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit,
23 hours ago
2
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit,
12 hours ago
5
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 - The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
Kaduna govt alerts residents about ‘planted explosives’ across the state | 5 Things That Should Matter Today - YNaija,
11 hours ago
9
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
23-year-old barber allegedly kills father with pestle in Ondo - Daily Post,
23 hours ago