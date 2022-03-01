Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lady holds a funeral-themed birthday party after turning 30, arrives her birthday party in a casket (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A lady held a funeral-themed birthday party after recently turning 30.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Lady holds funeral-themed birthday party after turning 30
Republican Nigeria:
Lady Holds Funeral-Themed Birthday Party After Turning 30, Arrives Her Party In A Casket (Video)
Monte Oz Live:
CRAZY! Lady Holds a Funeral-Themed Birthday Party After Turning 30, Appears at the Party in a Coffin (PHOTOS)
Gist Reel:
"R.I.P to my twenties"- Lady holds funeral-themed birthday party as she clocks 30 (Video)
Naija Parrot:
“RIP to my twenties” – Lady says as she arrives in a casket for her funeral-themed 30th birthday party (video)
Tori News:
Lady Holds Funeral-Themed Birthday Party After Turning 30, Arrives Her Party In A Casket (Video)
More Picks
1
Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money -
Legit,
12 hours ago
5
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
Kaduna govt alerts residents about ‘planted explosives’ across the state | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
11 hours ago
9
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
23-year-old barber allegedly kills father with pestle in Ondo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
