Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials
Linda Ikeji Blog  - In the course of operations conducted within the period between 23- 27 February 2022, troops of MNJTF sector 1 Cameroon conducted operation in Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle in the general area of Kirawa on the Nigeria Cameroon borders where several ...

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MNJTF Troops Neutralise Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Insurgents At Nigeria-Cameroon Borders Channels Television:
MNJTF Troops Neutralise Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Insurgents At Nigeria-Cameroon Borders
Multi National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP Daily Post:
Multi National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents, recover bicycles, assorted food materials Nigerian Tribune:
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents, recover bicycles, assorted food materials
MNJTF Troops Neutralise Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Insurgents At Nigeria-Cameroon Borders Igbere TV News:
MNJTF Troops Neutralise Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Insurgents At Nigeria-Cameroon Borders
Insecurity: MNJTF troops neutralize Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: MNJTF troops neutralize Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents
MNJTF troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents, recover bicycles, others News Diary Online:
MNJTF troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents, recover bicycles, others
Multi National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP My Celebrity & I:
Multi National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP
MNJTF Troops ‘Neutralise’ Scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists, Recover Bicycles and Assorted Food Materials Global Upfront:
MNJTF Troops ‘Neutralise’ Scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists, Recover Bicycles and Assorted Food Materials
MNJTF Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters, Recover Large Quantity Of Bicycles, Food Stuff News Rangers:
MNJTF Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Fighters, Recover Large Quantity Of Bicycles, Food Stuff
Multi National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP Eco City Reporters:
Multi National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP
Multi-National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP Within Nigeria:
Multi-National Joint Task Force neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP


   More Picks
1 2023: Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku hints on contesting for Presidency - Daily Post, 1 day ago
2 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 Nigeria Says 256 Citizens Received From Ukraine In Romania, Hungary, Poland - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
5 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
6 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 59 mins ago
7 Ukraine Officials Arrive Belarus For Russia Peace Talks, Seek Withdrawal Of Troops - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
9 Ukraine sues Russia over genocide claim in UN’s highest court - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
10 DJ Enimoney's wife, Iwalewa, shares cryptic posts on IG - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info