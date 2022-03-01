Post News
News at a Glance
Man burns inside masquerade costume while pulling stunt during Anambra festival
Daily Post
- An unidentified man has burnt to death in a masquerade costume in Anambra State, while trying to pull a stunt.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
God’s On Fire – Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival
The News Guru:
Masquerade burns to death during fire stunt in Anambra festival
The Street Journal:
Man burns to death inside masquerade costume during festival in Anambra
Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival
Tori News:
Oh No! Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival
More Picks
1
Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: We’ll block roads in Oyo, NANS threatens FG -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
4
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money -
Legit,
9 hours ago
5
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
7
Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details -
News Breakers,
23 hours ago
8
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
9
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
