Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man burns inside masquerade costume while pulling stunt during Anambra festival
News photo Daily Post  - An unidentified man has burnt to death in a masquerade costume in Anambra State, while trying to pull a stunt.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

God’s On Fire – Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival Naija Loaded:
God’s On Fire – Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival
Masquerade burns to death during fire stunt in Anambra festival The News Guru:
Masquerade burns to death during fire stunt in Anambra festival
Man burns to death inside masquerade costume during festival in Anambra The Street Journal:
Man burns to death inside masquerade costume during festival in Anambra
Oh No! Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival
Oh No! Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival Tori News:
Oh No! Man Burns Inside Masquerade Costume While Pulling Stunt During Anambra Festival


   More Picks
1 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: We’ll block roads in Oyo, NANS threatens FG - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
4 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
7 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
8 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
9 Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info