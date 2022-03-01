Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria
Daily Trust  - The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has said International Oil Companies (IOCs) that divest from Nigeria’s upstream sector must address issues of abandonment and decommissioning of ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria The Guardian:
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divesting Vanguard News:
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divesting
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria The Sun:
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria
NNPC Gives IOCs Conditions For Divestment From Nigeria Independent:
NNPC Gives IOCs Conditions For Divestment From Nigeria
NNPC Gives OICs Conditions For Divestment From Nigeria The Street Journal:
NNPC Gives OICs Conditions For Divestment From Nigeria
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria News Breakers:
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divestment from Nigeria
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divesting from Nigeria Star News:
NNPC gives OICs conditions for divesting from Nigeria


   More Picks
1 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: We’ll block roads in Oyo, NANS threatens FG - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
4 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
7 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
8 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
9 Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info