Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
Sahara Reporters
- Sowore had last week said he would make his 2023 presidential declaration in March.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Sowore Declares To Run For President In 2023
Naija Loaded:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
Point Blank News:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
Sundiata Post:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
National Accord:
Sowore declares to run for Nigerian President in 2023
News Wire NGR:
Again, Omoyole Sowore declares to run for Nigerian President In 2023
News Breakers:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
Republican Nigeria:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
Online Nigeria:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
The Genius Media:
Like Bola Tinubu, #Sowore Declares To Run For President In 2023
Tori News:
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023
More Picks
1
FG deploys three aircraft for evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Ukraine Wednesday -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
2
President Buhari approves $8.5m for evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Russian Invasion: Chelsea Owner, Abramovich Confirms Decision To Sell Football Club, Moves To Assist Ukraine War Victims -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
4
Petrol scarcity: NNPC begins 24-hour loading of trucks at depots - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
5
Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
FG to Save $1.8bn in Forex as Dangote, NNPC, Shell, Others Sign Gas Supply Deal -
This Day,
9 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Nigeria has received over 67m doses of vaccines so far- NPHCDA -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
8
NNPC being transformed to be 5th gas producing company globally – Kyari -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
9
If you no go marry my sister, no dey take am grow your music career - Actor Uche Maduagwu accuses Davido of using Chioma to promote his music or show -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
EPL: Abramovich finally puts Chelsea up for sale amid Russia-Ukraine war -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...