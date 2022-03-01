Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Atiku swimming against political tide - Ohanaeze Ndigbo
The Punch  - The Engr. Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar could be swimming against the moment's political tide should he decide to work against Igbo Presidency, come 2023.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

