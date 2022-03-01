Post News
News at a Glance
How exactly is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock - Actress Mercy Aigbe laments
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Mercy Aigbe has lamented after she being trapped in the gridlock on Lagos roads. "How exactly is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in lagos gridlock!," she wrote.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
How is one supposed to be productive? Mercy Aigbe laments over bad roads, fuel scarcity, other problems
Yaba Left Online:
“How is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock” – Actress Mercy Aigbe laments
The Info NG:
“How is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock” — Actress Mercy Aigbe laments
Independent:
Mercy Aigbe Laments Over The Incessant Gridlock In Lagos
My Celebrity & I:
How Exactly is one Supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock – Actress Mercy Aigbe laments
Naija Parrot:
“How is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock” – Actress Mercy Aigbe laments
Glamsquad Magazine:
Actress Mercy Aigbe laments after she was trapped in gridlock on Lagos roads
Republican Nigeria:
Actress Mercy Aigbe Laments After Being Trapped In Lagos Traffic
Tori News:
Actress Mercy Aigbe Laments After Being Trapped In Lagos Traffic
Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Nigeria is frustrating’ Actress Mercy Aigbe cries out
More Picks
1
Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch -
Legit,
23 hours ago
2
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money -
Legit,
12 hours ago
5
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
8
Kaduna govt alerts residents about ‘planted explosives’ across the state | 5 Things That Should Matter Today -
YNaija,
11 hours ago
9
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
23-year-old barber allegedly kills father with pestle in Ondo -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
