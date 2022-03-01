Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido sends private jet to the US to pick up celebrity jeweler who'll deliver his luxury jewelries to London (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido sent a private jet to the US to pick up a celebrity jeweler and have him deliver his luxury jewelries to London.

 

The singer is set to perform at the O2 arena in the UK.

