Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-Up
Channels Television  - President Muhammadu Buhari is set to attend a special session to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@ 50), scheduled for March 3 and 4, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

