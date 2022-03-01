Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100K a Month” – Nigerian Man writes.
Naija Parrot
- A Nigerian man has taken to his social media account to declare that he will never date a woman without a job.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100K a Month” – Nigerian Man
Yaba Left Online:
“I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100K a Month” – Nigerian Man writes.
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100K a Month” – Nigerian Man writes.
Republican Nigeria:
I Can’t Date A Jobless Woman Who Isn’t Earning At Least N100k a Month – Nigerian Man
Gist Reel:
“I can’t date a jobless woman who isn’t earning at least N100K a Month” – Twitter user says
Tori News:
I Can’t Date A Jobless Woman Who Isn’t Earning At Least N100k a Month – Nigerian Man
More Picks
1
Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch -
Legit,
22 hours ago
2
Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
3
Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money -
Legit,
10 hours ago
4
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available -
News Wire NGR,
24 hours ago
6
Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details -
News Breakers,
1 day ago
7
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
10
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...