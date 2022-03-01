Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine govt offers amnesty, $40,000 each to Russian soldiers who surrender
News photo The Herald  - Ukraine on Tuesday offered Russian soldiers money and promised them immunity from punishment if they surrender

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ukraine offers amnesty, money to Russian soldiers willing to surrender The Nation:
Ukraine offers amnesty, money to Russian soldiers willing to surrender
Surrender, get $40,000, Ukraine woos Russian soldiers The Punch:
Surrender, get $40,000, Ukraine woos Russian soldiers
Surrender And Get $40,000 – Ukraine Authorities Woo Russian Soldiers Sahara Reporters:
Surrender And Get $40,000 – Ukraine Authorities Woo Russian Soldiers
Ukraine Offers Amnesty, Money To Russian Soldiers Willing To Surrender The Nigeria Lawyer:
Ukraine Offers Amnesty, Money To Russian Soldiers Willing To Surrender
Ukraine govt offers amnesty, $40,000 to Russian troops willing to surrender The Street Journal:
Ukraine govt offers amnesty, $40,000 to Russian troops willing to surrender
Ukraine lures Russian soldiers with amnesty, $40,000 to surrender Daily Nigerian:
Ukraine lures Russian soldiers with amnesty, $40,000 to surrender
Surrender And Get $40,000, Ukraine Authorities Woo Russian Soldiers Nigeria Breaking News:
Surrender And Get $40,000, Ukraine Authorities Woo Russian Soldiers
Surrender, get $40,000, Ukraine woos Russian soldiers News Breakers:
Surrender, get $40,000, Ukraine woos Russian soldiers


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa because I was suffering a deep dark depression - Eva Alordiah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Sanwo-Olu: Construction of Badagry seaport starts June - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Reps reject bill for special seats for women in parliament — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info