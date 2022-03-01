Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nosa Afolabi, better known as Lasisi Elenu, has lost his mother.

 

The comedian revealed that his mother died after a prolonged illness.

 

He said she was his biggest support

56 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Comedian Lasisi Elenu loses mum The Punch:
Comedian Lasisi Elenu loses mum
Skitmaker Lasisi Elenu loses mum The Nation:
Skitmaker Lasisi Elenu loses mum
Comedian Lasisi loses mum Yaba Left Online:
Comedian Lasisi loses mum
Lasisi Elenu in pain, loses mother to long-time illness PM News:
Lasisi Elenu in pain, loses mother to long-time illness
Comedian Lasisi Elenu Loses Mum To Prolonged Illness. Legit 9ja:
Comedian Lasisi Elenu Loses Mum To Prolonged Illness.
Comedian Lasisi Elenu In Pain After Losing Mum Following Prolonged Sickness Republican Nigeria:
Comedian Lasisi Elenu In Pain After Losing Mum Following Prolonged Sickness
Comedian Lasisi Elenu In Pain After Losing Mum Following Prolonged Sickness Tori News:
Comedian Lasisi Elenu In Pain After Losing Mum Following Prolonged Sickness


   More Picks
1 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: We’ll block roads in Oyo, NANS threatens FG - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
4 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 9 hours ago
5 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
7 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 23 hours ago
8 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
9 Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info