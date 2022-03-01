Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Dolapo Osinbajo present as senate votes on constitution amendments
The Cable
- Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently in the chamber of the senate.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Constitution Review: Vice President’s wife in Senate to witness votes
Channels Television:
How N’Assembly Voted On 1999 Constitution Amendment
Daily Trust:
Constitution amendment: Hitches as reps vote on 68 clauses
News Wire NGR:
Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo was at the Senate to witness the voting process
The Eagle Online:
Constitution Review: Osibanjo’s wife in Senate to witness voting on amendment
News Breakers:
How N’Assembly Voted On 1999 Constitution Amendment
More Picks
1
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola -
Legit,
11 hours ago
4
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
5
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
7
Davido sends private jet to the US to pick up celebrity jeweler who'll deliver his luxury jewelries to London (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
'I'll kill Nnamdi Kanu in court with my hands' – Asari Dokubo threatens IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
Ikpeazu to pay N2m each to families of cattle traders killed by gunmen in Abia -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
10
Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
