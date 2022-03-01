Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No plan to shift convention date, APC governors say after meeting Buhari
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - There is no plan to move the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from its scheduled date of March 26 in Abuja

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC governors meet Buhari, say no plan to shift convention date – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
APC governors meet Buhari, say no plan to shift convention date – The Sun Nigeria
APC governors meet Buhari, say no plan to shift convention date AIT:
APC governors meet Buhari, say no plan to shift convention date
APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention Ripples Nigeria:
APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention
We Won’t Shift March 26 Convention Date — APC Govs Independent:
We Won’t Shift March 26 Convention Date — APC Govs
APC National convention: Party governors meet with Buhari, agree on no change of date TV360 Nigeria:
APC National convention: Party governors meet with Buhari, agree on no change of date
National Convention: Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With APC Governors Emerge Naija News:
National Convention: Details Of Buhari’s Meeting With APC Governors Emerge


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Davido sends private jet to the US to pick up celebrity jeweler who'll deliver his luxury jewelries to London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 'I'll kill Nnamdi Kanu in court with my hands' – Asari Dokubo threatens IPOB leader - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Ikpeazu to pay N2m each to families of cattle traders killed by gunmen in Abia - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
10 This time last year I had zero job in Canada, now I'm just making stupid money - Shade Ladipo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info