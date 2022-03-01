Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court voids Taraba APC's Congress
Daily Post  - The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, has nullified the state Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 11 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
7 Davido sends private jet to the US to pick up celebrity jeweler who'll deliver his luxury jewelries to London (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 'I'll kill Nnamdi Kanu in court with my hands' – Asari Dokubo threatens IPOB leader - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 Ikpeazu to pay N2m each to families of cattle traders killed by gunmen in Abia - The Cable, 15 hours ago
10 Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation - The Punch, 10 hours ago
