Constitution Amendment: NASS Okays Autonomy For Local Governments
Channels Television  - The National Assembly on Tuesday granted financial and administrative autonomy to all the local governments across Nigeria. This was done when the lawmakers voted on 68 Constitution Amendment bills at their plenary. The voting was done electronically.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

