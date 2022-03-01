Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel Scarcity: Sell at official rate not N250, NUPENG warns depot owners
News Wire NGR  - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), says its members will not lift products for depot owners selling Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) above official depot price of N148.77. NUPENG’s Secretary General, Mr Afolabi Olawale, stated ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel Scarcity: Stop exploiting Nigerians, NUPENG warns depot owners Vanguard News:
Fuel Scarcity: Stop exploiting Nigerians, NUPENG warns depot owners
We’ll not lift petrol for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG National Accord:
We’ll not lift petrol for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG News Diary Online:
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG The Eagle Online:
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG News Verge:
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG
Fuel Scarcity: Stop Exploiting Nigerians, NUPENG Warns Depot Owners The Street Journal:
Fuel Scarcity: Stop Exploiting Nigerians, NUPENG Warns Depot Owners
National Daily:
We’ll not lift PMS for depot owners selling above N148.77 – NUPENG


   More Picks
1 Oba Saheed Elegushi reportedly loses only son, fans mourn with monarch - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Supreme Court fixes May 27 for judgment in Amaechi's suit seeking to stop probe on alleged N96bn fraud - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
3 Jubilation in Akwa Ibom communities as Court orders CBN governor, Emefiele to release N82bn compensation money - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 US to Citizens in Ukraine: Leave immediately via options still available - News Wire NGR, 24 hours ago
6 Parents Of Nigerian Students In Ukraine Protest At Russian Embassy – See Details - News Breakers, 1 day ago
7 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
10 Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info