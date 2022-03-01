Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“I’ve come a long way showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better” – Toyin Lawani says as she celebrates her 40th birthday
Naija Parrot
- Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani, is celebrating her 40th birthday today, March 1st, and has released stunning photos to mark her new age.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Why I won't throw party on 40th birthday - Toyin Lawani
TV360 Nigeria:
Entertainment: Toyin Lawani celebrates 40th birthday in style
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Stunning Photos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Toyin Lawani Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Stunning Photos
Monte Oz Live:
I’ve Come a Long Way Showing Women That What a Man Can Do a Woman Can Do Better - Toyin Lawani Says as She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday
Global Village Extra:
Fashion Stylist Toyin Lawani Clocks 40, Gives Reason For Not Celebrating It
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Creativity at its peak' Toyin Lawani turns head as she stuns in Chandelier dress for her 40th birthday - Kemi Filani News
Tori News:
Why I Won't Throw Party On 40th Birthday - Toyin Lawani Reveals
More Picks
1
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
4
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola -
Legit,
8 hours ago
6
Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-Up -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
7
Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
8
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
9
'I'll kill Nnamdi Kanu in court with my hands' – Asari Dokubo threatens IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Ikpeazu to pay N2m each to families of cattle traders killed by gunmen in Abia -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...