Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation
The Punch
- German sports equipment giants Adidas said Tuesday they have suspended their partnership with the Russian Football Federation in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Adidas Suspends Deal With Russian Football Federation
TV360 Nigeria:
Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation
The Street Journal:
Adidas suspends partnership with Russian Football Federation after Ukraine invasion
News Breakers:
Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation
Republican Nigeria:
Adidas Suspends Deal With Russian Football Federation
Global Village Extra:
Ukraine Invasion: Adidas Suspends Partnership With Russian Football Federation
Investor King:
Adidas Halts Partnership with Russian Football Federation
Tori News:
Adidas Suspends Deal With Russian Football Federation
More Picks
1
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
12 burnt beyond recognition in Kano auto crash (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Complete Sports Founder And Executive Chairman Pastor Dr. Ojeagbase Transits To Glory At 71 -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
4
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Buhari To Attend UN Session In Kenya, Visit London For Medical Check-Up -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates, salutes Adeboye at 80 -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
7
Sowore Declares To Run For Nigerian President In 2023 -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
8
Manchester United: Rangnick wants Nigerian striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
10
CBN releases operating guidelines for its R200 policy -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
