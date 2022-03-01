Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lobi Star coach cries out for help as his wife and son are stranded in Ukraine
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The head coach of the Lobi Star football club in Benue, Eddy Dombraye, has cried out for help stating that his wife and child are stranded in Ukraine.

 

Speaking with TheCable, Dom

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lobi Star coach cries out for help as his wife and son are stranded in Ukraine Yaba Left Online:
Lobi Star coach cries out for help as his wife and son are stranded in Ukraine
Lobi Star Coach Cries Out For Help as His Wife and Son Are Stranded in Ukraine Monte Oz Live:
Lobi Star Coach Cries Out For Help as His Wife and Son Are Stranded in Ukraine
My Wife And Kid Stranded In Ukraine — Lobi Star Coach, Dombraye Cries Out For Help Republican Nigeria:
My Wife And Kid Stranded In Ukraine — Lobi Star Coach, Dombraye Cries Out For Help
My Wife And Kid Stranded In Ukraine — Lobi Star Coach, Dombraye Cries Out For Help Tori News:
My Wife And Kid Stranded In Ukraine — Lobi Star Coach, Dombraye Cries Out For Help


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Court voids Taraba APC's Congress - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 “I’ve come a long way showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better” – Toyin Lawani says as she celebrates her 40th birthday - Naija Parrot, 22 hours ago
9 Delta: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill farmer, bury corpse in shallow grave - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 No plan to shift convention date, APC governors say after meeting Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info