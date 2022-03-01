Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady Shares Touching Video After Surviving Fatal Accident That Killed Driver (Video)
Republican Nigeria  - A Nigerian lady, Betty has thanked God for keeping her alive after surviving a fatal road accident.   According to the lady, doctors told her after the accident that she will have to amputate her leg because it was infected.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Lady Shares Touching Video After Surviving Fatal Accident That Killed Driver (Video) Online Nigeria:
Lady Shares Touching Video After Surviving Fatal Accident That Killed Driver (Video)
"Thank God for the healing so far" - Lady shares touching video after surviving fatal car accident Gist Reel:
"Thank God for the healing so far" - Lady shares touching video after surviving fatal car accident
Lady Shares Touching Video After Surviving Fatal Accident That Killed Driver (Video) Tori News:
Lady Shares Touching Video After Surviving Fatal Accident That Killed Driver (Video)


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Court voids Taraba APC's Congress - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 “I’ve come a long way showing women that what a man can do a woman can do better” – Toyin Lawani says as she celebrates her 40th birthday - Naija Parrot, 22 hours ago
9 Delta: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill farmer, bury corpse in shallow grave - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 No plan to shift convention date, APC governors say after meeting Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info