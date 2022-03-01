Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Constitution Review: Senate passes bill to empower NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Govs over security concerns
News photo Vanguard News  - Turns down proposal for special seats for women in legislature   Rejects VAT inclusion in Exclusive list Okays possible conviction as penalty for  failure to honour summons

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bill to summon State Assemblies, President, Govs over insecurity passed Daily Post:
Bill to summon State Assemblies, President, Govs over insecurity passed
Senate passes bill empowering NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Governors - P.M. News PM News:
Senate passes bill empowering NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Governors - P.M. News
Senate passes bill to empower Assemblies to summon President, Governors over security concerns The Eagle Online:
Senate passes bill to empower Assemblies to summon President, Governors over security concerns
Senate passes Bill empowering legislature to summon President, Governors over security concerns Daily Nigerian:
Senate passes Bill empowering legislature to summon President, Governors over security concerns
Constitution Review: Senate passes bill to empower NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Govs over security concerns News Wire NGR:
Constitution Review: Senate passes bill to empower NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Govs over security concerns
Constitution Review: Senate passes bill to empower NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Govs over security concerns The News Guru:
Constitution Review: Senate passes bill to empower NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Govs over security concerns
Senate passes bill empowering NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Governors News Breakers:
Senate passes bill empowering NASS, State Assemblies to summon President, Governors


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa because I was suffering a deep dark depression - Eva Alordiah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Sanwo-Olu: Construction of Badagry seaport starts June - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Reps reject bill for special seats for women in parliament — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info