Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman
Nigerian Tribune
- Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday met a brick wall when their attempt to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to change his mind on
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Buhari rejects APC govs plea to dump Adamu as preferred nat'l chair
This Day:
President Insists Adamu is Preferred Candidate for APC Chair
The Sun:
Buhari rejects APC governors request to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman – The Sun Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman
The Nigeria Lawyer:
President Insists Adamu Is Preferred Candidate For APC Chair
Within Nigeria:
Buhari rejects APC governors’ plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman
Republican Nigeria:
Buhari Insists on Adamu as Preferred Candidate for APC Chair
Naija News:
Buhari Ignores Governors, Insists On Adamu As Next APC Chairman
More Picks
1
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
6
Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
7
I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa because I was suffering a deep dark depression - Eva Alordiah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
9
Sanwo-Olu: Construction of Badagry seaport starts June -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
10
Reps reject bill for special seats for women in parliament — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
17 hours ago
