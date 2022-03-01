Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman
Nigerian Tribune  - Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday met a brick wall when their attempt to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to change his mind on

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari rejects APC govs plea to dump Adamu as preferred nat Vanguard News:
Buhari rejects APC govs plea to dump Adamu as preferred nat'l chair
President Insists Adamu is Preferred Candidate for APC Chair This Day:
President Insists Adamu is Preferred Candidate for APC Chair
Buhari rejects APC governors request to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Buhari rejects APC governors request to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman – The Sun Nigeria
Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari ignores governors, insists Adamu is preferred APC Chairman
President Insists Adamu Is Preferred Candidate For APC Chair The Nigeria Lawyer:
President Insists Adamu Is Preferred Candidate For APC Chair
Buhari rejects APC governors’ plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman Within Nigeria:
Buhari rejects APC governors’ plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman
Buhari Insists on Adamu as Preferred Candidate for APC Chair Republican Nigeria:
Buhari Insists on Adamu as Preferred Candidate for APC Chair
Buhari Ignores Governors, Insists On Adamu As Next APC Chairman Naija News:
Buhari Ignores Governors, Insists On Adamu As Next APC Chairman


   More Picks
1 "The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Senate passes 1 important bill as voting for constitution amendment continues - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Adidas suspends deal with Russian football federation - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa because I was suffering a deep dark depression - Eva Alordiah - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari rejects APC governors' plea to dump Adamu as preferred national chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 Sanwo-Olu: Construction of Badagry seaport starts June - The Nation, 23 hours ago
10 Reps reject bill for special seats for women in parliament — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info