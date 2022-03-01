Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Don't be used as a tool against ESN - IPOB warns Cubana Chief Priest
Daily Post
- The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, warned Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, against allowing the Imo State
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
JUST IN! IPOB Issues Serious Warning To Cubana Chief Priest
The News Guru:
IPOB sends warning to Cubana Chief Priest
Republican Nigeria:
Don’t Be Used As A Tool Against ESN – IPOB Warns Cubana Chief Priest
Legit 9ja:
IPOB Stakeholders Issue Stern Warning To Obi Cubana.
Tori News:
Don’t Be Used As A Tool Against ESN – IPOB Warns Cubana Chief Priest
More Picks
1
"The world was so unfair to you for so long" Lasisi Elenu writes as his mum dies after prolonged illness -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
2023: Alaafin, Ooni reconcile Tinubu and Aregbesola -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: Very shameless – Aisha Yesufu reacts as Minister gives reason for walking out on students -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Troops neutralize Boko Haram insurgents on Nigeria/Cameroon borders, recover large quantity of bicycles, assorted food materials -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Dancer Korra Obidi welcomes second child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Davido sends private jet to the US to pick up celebrity jeweler who'll deliver his luxury jewelries to London (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
'I'll kill Nnamdi Kanu in court with my hands' – Asari Dokubo threatens IPOB leader -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Ikpeazu to pay N2m each to families of cattle traders killed by gunmen in Abia -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
9
Sylvester Oromoni: Dowen College principal weeps at coroner inquest -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
10
This time last year I had zero job in Canada, now I'm just making stupid money - Shade Ladipo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
